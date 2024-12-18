Rudy Giuliani ordered to appear at contempt hearing in January over failure to give up assets
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear in court in early January to face claims that he should be held in contempt for failing to turn over assets to two Georgia election poll workers who won a libel case against him. Judge Lewis J. Liman signed an order Wednesday afternoon calling for the former New York City mayor and onetime personal lawyer to President-elect Donald Trump to appear before him Jan. 3. Lawyers for the election workers said in court papers that Giuliani has failed to hand over the lease to a New York apartment, a Mercedes, various watches and jewelry, among other items.