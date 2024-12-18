Separated for decades, Assad’s fall spurs hope for families split by Golan Heights buffer zone

MAJDAL SHAMS, Golan Heights (AP) — When Israel seized the strategic Golan Heights from Syria in 1967, many families were separated by a buffer zone created between the Israeli-controlled region and the rest of Syria. Some families in Majdal Shams, a mountain town populated by members of the Druze religious community, haven’t seen their loved ones in decades. But the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad has spurred hope that family meetings might be allowed. Among those families are the Safadis. Five of the family’s six sisters live in Majdal Shams, but the sixth lives on the Syrian side. Since Assad’s fall, the sisters have headed to the buffer zone fence every day, desperate to catch a glimpse of each other.

