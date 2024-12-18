Thousands of Syrian doctors work in Germany. It hopes they will stay after Assad’s fall
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of Syrian doctors work in Germany and the fall of Bashar Assad is raising concern over the potential consequences for the health sector if many of them were to return home. Germany became a leading destination for Syrian refugees over the past decade. Some politicians were quick to start talking about encouraging the return of at least some after rebels took Damascus earlier this month. Others noted that the exiles include many well-qualified people and said their departure would hurt Germany as it grapples with an aging population and a shortage of skilled labor.