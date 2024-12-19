British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly admits to reckless driving in Australia while awaiting trial

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A British YouTuber and rapper known as Yung Filly has admitted in an Australian court to reckless driving while he was awaiting trial on charges of raping a woman three months ago. The 29-year-old’s real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos. He appeared briefly in the Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with speeding at 158 kilometers (98 miles) per hour in a 100 kph (62 mph) zone in the Western Australia state capital last month. His lawyer Joanne Oliver told the court he would plead guilty to a reckless driving charge at his next court appearance on Jan. 30. He appeared in the same court in October when he was charged with raping and choking a woman.

