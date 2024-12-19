Skip to Content
News

Community input for Coachella Rail Station Feasibility Study open until Friday

Coachella Rail Station Feasibility Study
City of Coachella
Coachella Rail Station Feasibility Study
By
Updated
today at 6:10 PM
Published 6:04 PM

The City of Coachella is studying the best location for a new rail station along the future Coachella Valley Rail (CV Rail) route, connecting Downtown LA to the Coachella Valley.

The Coachella Rail Station Feasibility Study has been ongoing since November, and the deadline for public feedback is Friday, December 20th.

Get more information on the project and the take the survey now by visiting qrco.de/CoachellaRailStationStudy

Coachella Passenger Rail Station Feasibility Study

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content