Community input for Coachella Rail Station Feasibility Study open until Friday

The City of Coachella is studying the best location for a new rail station along the future Coachella Valley Rail (CV Rail) route, connecting Downtown LA to the Coachella Valley.

The Coachella Rail Station Feasibility Study has been ongoing since November, and the deadline for public feedback is Friday, December 20th.

Get more information on the project and the take the survey now by visiting qrco.de/CoachellaRailStationStudy