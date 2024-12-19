Family of painter Thomas Hart Benton alleges bank undersold artwork; judge disagrees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has rejected arguments that a bank mismanaged painter Thomas Hart Benton’s estate by selling his artwork for less than what it was worth and losing more than 100 pieces. Judge Mark Styles ruled last week that there were only five unaccounted-for pieces by Benson. Radio station KCUR reports that they were not paintings but were likely sketches or studies. The judge awarded Benton’s heirs $35,000, just a fraction of the $85 million that the family sought in a lawsuit against the bank. UMB Bank says in a statement that it is thrilled, but the family’s lawyers say they are considering an appeal.

