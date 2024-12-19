FDA says knockoff versions of Lilly obesity drug must come off the market

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is phasing out off-brand copies of two blockbuster drugs used to treat obesity and diabetes. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that a two-year shortage of Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and Mounjaro has been resolved. That eliminates the need for knockoff versions sold by specialty pharmacies and telehealth companies. The decision is likely to impact how patients access the drugs and how much many of them pay. The versions sold by compounding pharmacies tend to be cheaper, usually selling for several hundred dollars per month. The drugs are part of the GLP-1 class that has shown unprecedented results for shedding weight.

