Lucky Mega Millions player in Yucca Valley matches 5 numbers; jackpot grows to $825 million

Published 11:37 PM

There's a local winner in the Mega Millions Lottery - Two tickets matched five numbers, and one of those tickets was sold in Yucca Valley.

That lucky ticket came from the Hero Market on Old Woman Springs Road, and is worth just over $226 thousand dollars.

The winning numbers were 56, 66, 67, 68, 69, and the Mega Ball was 18.

Since no one picked all 6 numbers and there were no big jackpot winners, there's still a chance to win on Friday night.

The estimated jackpot is now at $825 million dollars.

