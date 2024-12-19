Man suspected of killing 3 people fatally shot by police near Chicago

BERWYN, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting three people in central Illinois has been killed after firing shots at police in suburban Chicago. Police say officers in Berwyn were responding to a report of a man with a gun Wednesday night when he ran from them. The man forced himself into a home where he shot and killed two dogs before he ran into a yard. Police say that he refused commands to stop and then shot at Berwyn officers, who returned fire and struck him. The man was suspected in three shooting deaths in Mahomet, which is southwest of Chicago.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.