Skip to Content
News

Some residents at The Living Desert treated to special décor for the holidays

The Living Desert
By
New
Published 9:19 PM

Some residents at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens were getting into the spirit of the holidays.

On the Thursday before Christmas, zoo officials shared festive video of the animals enjoying holiday décor placed in zoo exhibits.

Some animals were treated to wreaths, Christmas trees - and others were seen munching on some frozen snacks.

The Living Desert showcases 140 species of animals.

Special holiday events and a hours could be found here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kristen Outlaw

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content