Some residents at The Living Desert treated to special décor for the holidays
Some residents at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens were getting into the spirit of the holidays.
On the Thursday before Christmas, zoo officials shared festive video of the animals enjoying holiday décor placed in zoo exhibits.
Some animals were treated to wreaths, Christmas trees - and others were seen munching on some frozen snacks.
The Living Desert showcases 140 species of animals.
Special holiday events and a hours could be found here.