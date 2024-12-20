A Missouri judge says the state’s abortion ban isn’t enforceable under voter-approved amendment
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Missouri’s near-total abortion ban is unenforceable under a new constitutional amendment. Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Jerri Zhang has issued an order to block many of the state’s abortion restrictions. The ruling Friday comes after a new abortion-rights constitutional amendment was approved by voters. Missouri is one of five states where voters approved abortion-rights ballot measures in the 2024 general election. The judge said Missouri’s abortion ban is directly at odds with the amendment. The court also blocked enforcement of other abortion laws, including a 72-hour waiting period. The injunction is preliminary but signals the judge is likely to ultimately find the ban unconstitutional.