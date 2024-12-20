A traditional send-off in New Orleans for an innovative brass band musician

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Blaring trumpets and joyful voices resounded in a New Orleans neighborhood earlier this week as about 100 people marched in honor of John “Prince” Gilbert, a founding member of an innovative brass band, who died last weekend. Gilbert played the saxophone for the Rebirth Brass Band, which has been a favorite in New Orleans since the 1980s. The band is known for preserving and growing the brass band heritage, combining genres including funk, soul and jazz to create their own sound. His son Orlando, a Grammy-nominated saxophonist, organized Monday’s second line parade — so called because observers traditionally fall in behind the band and marchers to form a second parade line.

