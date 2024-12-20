Canada’s Trudeau reshuffles his Cabinet as resignation calls mount and discontent rises

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s chances of staying on in power have become more tenuous after the opposition party that backed his government for years said it’ll vote no confidence in the government when Parliament resumes. An embattled Trudeau reshuffled his Cabinet on Friday but whether he will step aside in the coming days or weeks remains an open question. Trudeau participated in the swearing-in ceremony and will chair a meeting with his new Cabinet later in the afternoon. He faces rising discontent over his leadership, and the abrupt departure of his finance minister earlier this week could be something he can’t recover from.

