Cathedral City man sentenced to federal prison in fentanyl death case

After pleading guilty in federal court to distributing narcotics causing death, Marshall Juarez Pena of Cathedral City was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in federal prison, 3 years probation upon release, and pay restitution to the family of the victim.

The case dates back to February 5, 2023, when a 33 year old man was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene at a residence on Desert Vista Road in Cathedral City.

An autopsy report confirmed that the victim died from "acute fentanyl intoxication."

An investigation led detectives to Pena, who was identified as the suspect who sold the fentanyl to the victim. Further investigation of both Pena's and the victim's electronic devices revealed evidence of the drug deal between the two just moments before the overdose.

Detectives were also able to find video footage of the drug deal, and arrested Pena for possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl for sales. After serving a search warrant, detectives also found a gun at Pena's home and booked him at Riverside County Jail.

Pena later pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance for sales and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and was sentenced to 3 years in state prison.

Assisted by the DEA and the Palm Springs Narcotics Task Force (PSNTF), law enforcement officers were able to secure a federal indictment on Pena, who was transferred to a federal facility and entered his guilty plea in federal court on August 23, 2024, leading to Friday's 20 year sentence.