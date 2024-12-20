Congo replaces top military chief and other senior officers as fighting in its east rages on

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese state media says President Felix Tshisekedi has replaced the armed forces chief and several other top military officers in a major reshuffle amid the ongoing fight against rebels in the country’s eastern region. The Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Gen. Christian Tshiwewe, was replaced by Lt. Gen. Jules Banza Mwilambwe. Congo’s military has been fighting more than 100 armed groups for years in the mineral-rich eastern region where the rebels are vying for a foothold in a conflict that has created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. The state television report did not give reasons for the military reshuffle. Other key figures affected included Maj. Gen. Christian Ndaywel, who was the chief of military intelligence.

