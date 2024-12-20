Florida requires teaching Black history. Some don’t trust schools to do it justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Thirty years after Florida required schools to teach African American history, how the subject is taught remains inconsistent across Florida classrooms, a review by The Associated Press has found. In the eyes of some advocates, Black history instruction in public schools is inadequate and under fire by the administration of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has championed efforts to restrict how race, history and discrimination can be talked about in the state’s public schools. That’s pushing churches and community groups to take up the mantle of teaching Black history, which some families no longer trust the state’s education system to do.

