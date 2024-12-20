Greece says 8 dead, 18 rescued as speedboat with migrants capsizes near island

ATHENS, Greeece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a speedboat carrying migrants has capsized morning off the eastern Greek island of Rhodes, leaving eight dead and 18 rescued. The coast guard said Friday’s incident occurred while the speedboat was carrying out “dangerous maneuvers” to try and evade a patrol vessel, causing migrants to fall into the sea. Authorities said a rescue effort is underway involving coast guard vessels and a helicopter as it was unclear whether other passengers were missing, authorities said. Rhodes, one of several large Greek islands located near the coast of Turkey, is on a busy illegal smuggling route in the eastern Mediterranean.

