Oregon sheriff concerned about letters asking people to track possible immigrants

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — A sheriff in rural, coastal Oregon says he’s concerned about letters asking residents to collect information on immigrants. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the letters have been circulating throughout the county. KPTV reports that the letter asks people to write down the license plate numbers of cars believed to belong to immigrants who might lack a permanent legal status. The sheriff and the mayor of a small town in the county were among those who received copies of the letter in their mailboxes. Sheriff Curtis Landers told KPTV that he has notified the FBI. Under Oregon’s sanctuary law, local police are mostly prohibited from enforcing federal immigration law.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.