Report alleges Coast Guard leaders kept sexual assault investigation secret

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new report by a congressional subcommittee accused former top Coast Guard officials of hiding a yearslong investigation into sexual assault and harassment at the service’s academy in Connecticut from both Congress and the public. The Senate Permanent Committee on Investigations released the report Friday. It also accused Coast Guard officials of deliberately removing references to the sexual misconduct investigation from records submitted to Congress. Coast Guard and Coast Guard Academy officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The investigation dubbed Operation Foul Anchor found that dozens of sexual assault and harassment cases involving cadets dating back to the 1990s were mishandled by the school.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.