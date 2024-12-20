Rocket fired from Yemen strikes an area of Tel Aviv overnight; 16 people lightly injured

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military says a rocket fired from Yemen hit an area of Tel Aviv in the early hours of Saturday, leaving 16 people slightly injured by glass from shattered windows. The attack comes less than two days after a series of Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebel-held capital, Sanaa, and port city of Hodeida killed at least nine people in response to missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis on Israel. The Israeli military says the Houthis have launched more than 200 missiles and drones during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The Houthis have also been attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden — attacks they say won’t stop until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

