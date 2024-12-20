Russian missiles target Kyiv after Ukraine fires US-made missiles across the border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say a Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has killed at least one person and injured nine others. Moscow claimed it was in response to a Ukrainian strike on Russian soil using American-made weapons. At least three loud blasts were heard in Kyiv shortly before sunrise Friday. Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted five Iskander short-range ballistic missiles fired at the city. Officials say falling missile debris caused damage and sparked fires in three districts. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the strike was in response to a Ukrainian missile attack on Russia’s Rostov border region two days earlier. It said that attack used six American-made missiles and four Storm Shadow air-launched missiles provided by the United Kingdom.

