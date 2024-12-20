Taiwan lawmakers clash after one party breaks into legislature to occupy speaker’s chair

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Lawmakers have clashed in Taiwan’s legislature after members of a leading political party broke into the building overnight to occupy the speaker’s chair. The clash occurred when members of another major party forced their way in Friday morning to evict them. Taiwan media reports said some lawmakers were injured the tussles. At issue are three bills being pushed by the Nationalist Party, including one that critics say would paralyze the Constitutional Court. The Democratic Progressive Party was attempting to block any votes on the bills. Photos and videos of the clash showed a crush of lawmakers pushing and shoving each other as Nationalist members forced their way in.

