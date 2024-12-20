UN food agency says 40 million people are struggling to feed themselves in West and Central Africa
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The U.N.’s food agency says more than 40 million people are struggling to feed themselves across West and Central Africa. In a new report released Friday, the World Food Program said that number is set to rise to 52 million by mid-2025, with 3.4 million people facing what it called emergency levels of hunger. The report said conflict, displacement economic instability and severe climate shocks are driving that food insecurity. The World Bank estimates West and Centra Africa is home to more than half a billion people.