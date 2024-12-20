Warring tribes in Pakistan’s northwest ordered to hand over weapons after weeks of deadly clashes

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities in the northwest want warring tribes to hand over their weapons after weeks of deadly clashes. Sectarian clashes flared last month in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after gunmen ambushed a convoy and killed 52 people. Most of them were Shiite Muslims. It triggered retaliatory gunfire and arson by rival groups. Shiite scholars said that Friday’s order on confiscating weapons would put the community at risk. Shiite Muslims dominate parts of Kurram but they are a minority in the rest of the country. The area has a history of sectarian conflict with militant groups previously targeting the minority group.

