Western New Mexico University president resigns after audit citing improper use of public funds
SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Western New Mexico University’s president has agreed to resign. Joseph Shepard’s resignation Friday comes after a state audit found evidence of wasteful spending by top WNMU officials and regents that didn’t comply with university rules. Shepard’s last day will be Jan. 15. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Shepard’s resignation comes with a one-time payment of $1.9 million and a new teaching job at the university. Shepard says the allegations against him were lies. State lawmakers started raising questions last year about Shepard’s spending on international travel and high-end furniture. Regents have thrown their support behind Shepard despite the scrutiny. WNMU has said it takes its fiduciary responsibility seriously.