What to stream: ‘Squid Game’ returns, the movie ‘Bird’ and Mariah Carey teams up with the NFL
The long-awaited second season of “Squid Game” on Netflix and singing superstar Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas TV special are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. British filmmaker Andrea Arnold offers perhaps her most divisive movie yet with “Bird,” a coming-of-age tale about a 12-year-old who meets a stranger named Bird, while on Wednesday, there’s something for everyone with a Netflix subscription to enjoy: Mariah Carey will kick off the NFL Christmas Gameday with a pre-recorded performance of her smash “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” airing ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers game.