14-year-old killed in Wisconsin school shooting shared gifts of music and art with many, friends say

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The 14-year old student killed at a Wisconsin Christian school this week is remembered as a talented teenager who shared her gifts of music and art with many. Funeral services were held Saturday morning for Rubi Patricia Vergara. She was shot and killed along with teacher Erin West Monday by a fellow student on Monday at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. Two other students who were shot remain hospitalized in critical condition. Vergara’s family and friends gathered at a church adjacent to the school to remember the student who was involved with the church and held a deep faith.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.