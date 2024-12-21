Fleeing motorist is dead after driving into Texas shopping mall and injuring 5
KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a fleeing motorist has driven a pickup into a busy JCPenney store and injured five people before he was fatally shot by law enforcement. Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the injured people are at area hospitals. They range in age from 6 to 75 years old. Washko says chase the pursuit began around 5 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 14. The driver steered into the mall’s parking lot, crashed into the department store and where he continued driving.