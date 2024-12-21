Hungary’s Orbán blames immigration and EU for the deadly attack in Germany

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is drawing a direct link between immigration and an attack in Germany where a man drove into a Christmas market teeming with holiday shoppers, killing at least five people and injuring 200 others. Orbán on Saturday also implied that the 27-nation bloc’s migration policies were to blame. German authorities said the suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor, is under investigation. Orbán said “there is no doubt that there is a link” between migration and terrorism, and claimed that the EU leadership “wants Magdeburg to happen to Hungary too.”

