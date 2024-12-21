Oilers force OT with pulled goaltender, Draisaitl scores to give Edmonton 3-2 win over Sharks

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored 18 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers overcame a slow start to win their second straight game in extra time and beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday.

Zach Hyman and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers, who have won 10 of their last 12 contests. Connor McDavid had three assists, while Evan Bouchard had a pair of helpers.

Ekholm, with the goaltender pulled, forced overtime with 18 seconds left in the game.

Luke Kunin and Jan Rutta scored for the Sharks, who have lost four in a row and seven of their last eight.

Calvin Pickard was only tasked to make 20 stops in net for the Oilers, while rookie goaltender Yaroslav Askarov made 39 saves for the Sharks in just his sixth NHL game.

Takeaways

Sharks: Jake Walman picked up his 20th assist this season in his 31st game. He became the fastest defenseman in franchise history to pick up his first 20 assists with the team, beating Erik Karlsson’s 34-game mark set in 2018-19.

Oilers: Hyman scored in his fifth consecutive game and now has nine goals in his last eight games since returning from an injury.

Key moment

Edmonton tied the game at 2 with just 18 seconds left in the third period and its goalie pulled. Corey Perry made a quick pass to Ekholm in the slot, and he blasted his fifth of the season into the net.

Key stat

Edmonton has won 10 of its last 11 meetings against San Jose and has outscored the Sharks 57-22 over the last three seasons.

Up next

The Sharks visit the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, and the Oilers host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

