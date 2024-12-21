Pakistani Taliban claims responsibility for a deadly military checkpoint attack in the northwest

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban says it carried out a deadly attack on a military checkpoint in the country’s northwest. It’s the militant group’s latest assault on troops in the restive province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan. The group said it killed 35 soldiers and injured 15 others in an early Saturday morning assault. The militants also claimed seizing military equipment, including a night vision device and weapons. The army has yet to officially comment on the incident in South Waziristan, but a security official said militants killed 16 soldiers and injured eight others.

