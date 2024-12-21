Reactions to the death of baseball’s stolen base king Rickey Henderson:

“A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul. Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind.” — Wife Pamela Henderson and his daughters

“The fraternity of players all over the world, mourn the loss of a friend, former teammate, and one of the greatest and most impactful Players to play our game. … He inspired future generations with his speed, aggressiveness and trademark neon green batting gloves. Off the field, he never ceased to entertain with his colorful quotes and references to himself in the third person. He was an American original, in every sense of the term.” — MLBPA executive director Tony Clark

“For multiple generations of baseball fans, Rickey Henderson was the gold standard of base stealing and leadoff hitting. … Rickey earned universal respect, admiration and awe from sports fans.” — Commissioner Rob Manfred

“He was one of the best players that I ever played with and obviously the best leadoff hitter in baseball.” — Hall of Famer and former teammate Dave Winfield

“He’s the greatest leadoff hitter of all time, and I’m not sure there’s a close second.” — Former Athletics general manager Billy Beane

“It wasn’t until I saw Rickey that I understood what baseball was about. Rickey Henderson is a run, man. That’s it. When you see Rickey Henderson, I don’t care when, the score’s already 1-0. If he’s with you, that’s great. If he’s not, you won’t like it.” — Former Athletics teammate Mitchell Page

“He was undoubtedly the most legendary player in Oakland history and made an indelible mark on generations of A’s fans over his 14 seasons wearing the Green and Gold. For those who knew him personally, Rickey was much more than a franchise icon and a Baseball Hall of Famer. He was a friend and mentor to every player, coach, and employee who passed through the Oakland Coliseum or played a game on the field that came to bear his name.” — Statement from the Athletics

“Rickey Henderson was an all-time great player who commanded our attention like few players before or since, transcending our traditional understanding of how elite and thrilling a single player could be in the batter’s box and on the basepaths. When he stepped across the white lines, he was magnetic. Opponents, teammates and fans simply couldn’t take their eyes off him.” — Statement from the New York Yankees

“A true Bay Area legend, Rickey’s larger-than-life personality and love for the game made him a beloved figure across the baseball world.” — Statement from the San Francisco Giants

“One of the all-time great baseball players and I think one of the all time great athletes in the history of our country. Just stunning athleticism and a fun baseball player to watch and beloved in the Bay. … It was like watching Bo Jackson or LeBron, just one of those guys who was not human. He didn’t look like the rest of us, nor did he play like the rest of the league.” — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr

