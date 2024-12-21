Shutdown saga exposes new fault lines for Speaker Johnson and tests his grip on the gavel

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the most turbulent sessions of Congress in the modern era is about to make way for the next one. Midnight passage of the government shutdown package put in sharp focus the political fault-lines emerging in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump is returning to the White House, Speaker Mike Johnson fighting for his job and Republicans sweep control of power in the House and Senate in the new year. And Elon Musk is a new power center on Capitol Hill. Here’s what’s coming next.

