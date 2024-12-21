Two mobile homes destroyed after fire in Cabazon

Around 9:24 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 51000 block of Adele Avenue in Cabazon. When crews arrived on scene, they found two mobile homes fully involved with fire. Fire crews say they were able to confine the flames to two of those homes, but both were destroyed in the fire. There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is now under investigation. Firefighters remained on scene for four hours for clean up.

