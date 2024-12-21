Washington scores 19 in Cal State Northridge’s 81-57 win against Chicago State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scotty Washington scored 19 points as Cal State Northridge beat Chicago State 81-57 on Saturday.

Washington shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Matadors (8-4). Mahmoud Fofana added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line while he also had six rebounds. Marcus Adams Jr. went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Saxby Sunderland scored 14 points for the Cougars (0-14). Matthew Robinson also scored 14 points and had two steals for Chicago State. Cameron Jernigan also had seven points.

