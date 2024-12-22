49ers eliminated from NFC playoffs before game against Miami. Cowboys, Saints, Cardinals also out

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs before their game at Miami began on Sunday because of victories by Washington and the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers became the 16th team to miss the postseason after losing the previous Super Bowl. They fell 25-22 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11.

The Niners also won the NFC title in the 2019 season and lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, only to miss the playoffs the following season.

The Commanders’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated San Francisco from wild-card contention, and the Rams’ victory at the New York Jets ended the Niners’ hopes of an NFC West title. The Rams have the tiebreaker over the Niners because of their season sweep.

In addition to the Niners, the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints were eliminated from playoff contention because of Sunday’s early results. The Commanders’ victory knocked the Cowboys out, and the Saints were eliminated by the Atlanta Falcons, who beat the New York Giants.

The Arizona Cardinals were eliminated with a loss at Carolina.

In the AFC, the Dolphins needed to beat the 49ers to keep their playoff hopes alive.

