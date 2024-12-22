A board game born in Mexican prisons is bringing together people from all walks of life
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A board game with ancient roots that established a foothold nearly a century ago in Mexican prisons is spreading in popularity outside the walls and trying to shed the stigma of being merely a pastime for prisoners. Poleana requires mental dexterity, rapid calculations and is increasingly bringing together people from varied walks of life. Former prisoners and those who have never set foot in jail compete to free their pieces on boards whose construction have become a business opportunity for some.