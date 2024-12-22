An architect designed custom clocks for Pennsylvania’s Capitol a century ago. They’re still ticking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Capitol buildings are almost always an imposing presence. The seat of government, they tend to be elegant and stately. Visitors to Pennsylvania’s Capitol are drawn to its priceless artwork, polished marble and intricate carvings. But there’s another treasure there: 273 antique clocks that were part of its original design. Every week, in a throwback to a time before wristwatches and cellphones, clock winders roam the halls — ensuring the century-plus-old timekeepers keep ticking. Pennsylvania’s Capitol was crafted by architect Joseph M. Huston, who won its design competition in 1901. The Capitol and the clocks are Huston’s legacy. They draw thousands of visitors every year to where state lawmakers convene.

