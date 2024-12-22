Dez White scores 26 and Missouri State beats UCSB 68-56

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Dez White’s 26 points helped Missouri State defeat UCSB 68-56 on Sunday.

White shot 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Bears (7-5). Vincent Brady II scored 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Michael Osei-Bonsu finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Kenny Pohto led the way for the Gauchos (7-5) with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Cole Anderson added 11 points for UCSB. Deuce Turner finished with seven points.

Missouri State took the lead with 6:05 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 31-25 at halftime, with White racking up 17 points. Missouri State pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 12 points. They outscored UCSB by six points in the final half, as White led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.