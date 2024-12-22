German police say 4 women and a boy were killed in the Christmas market attack

MAGDEBURG, Germany (AP) — More details have emerged about those killed when a man drove a car at speed through a Christmas market in Germany. Meanwhile on Sunday, mourners continued to place flowers and other tributes at the site of the attack. Police in Magdeburg, the central city where the attack took place on Friday evening, said the victims were four women ranging in age from 45 to 75 as well as a 9-year-old boy they had spoken of a day earlier. Authorities said Saturday that 200 people were injured, including 41 in serious condition. They were being treated in multiple hospitals in Magdeburg and beyond.

