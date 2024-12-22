Jacob Holt scores 23 to help Sacramento State beat Stanislaus State 98-47

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Holt had 23 points in Sacramento State’s 98-47 victory over Stanislaus State on Sunday.

Holt also contributed five rebounds for the Hornets (3-9). Bailey Nunn scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Chudi Dioramma had 14 points and finished 6 of 8 from the floor. The Hornets broke a five-game slide.

Jason Cibull led the way for the Warriors with 17 points. Stanislaus State also got 10 points from Cam Walker.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.