Tiger’s son comes up aces in PNC Championship with a hole-in-one

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The son of Tiger Woods delivered a magical moment of his own Sunday. Charlie Woods made his first hole-in-one during the final round of the PNC Championship. He hit 7-iron from 175 yards on the par-3 fourth hole of the Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando. The crowd went crazy. And so did the father. Tiger gave his 15-year-old son a hard hug and then playfully shoved him away. Charlie Woods wasn’t even sure the ball went into the hole when the crowd erupted in cheers and television cameras informed him of the ace.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.