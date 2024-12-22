Ukrainian drones hit a Russian fuel depot for the second time this month

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian drones have struck a major Russian oil terminal for the second time in just over a week, according to the Russian local governor, as part of a “massive” cross-border attack on fuel and energy facilities that Kyiv says supply Moscow’s military. The strikes came days after Russia launched sweeping attacks on Ukraine’s already battered energy grid. A fire broke out Sunday at the Stalnoy Kon fuel depot in Russia’s Oryol province, where air defenses overnight downed 20 Ukrainian drones targeting “fuel and energy infrastructure,” according to the local governor and Russia’s defense ministry.

