Centuries-old angels uncovered at Boston church made famous by Paul Revere

BOSTON (AP) — Conservators have uncovered eight angels in a historic Boston church that counted Paul Revere as a bell ringer and played a pivotal role in the Revolutionary War. The angels were painted in the early 18th century but painted over in 1912 as part of a renovation of the Old North Church. Inspired by research showing the existence of at least 20 angels, conservators for the past four months have been removing the white paint that covered the eight angels located on the balcony’s arches in the church sanctuary. The public is now able to view them.

