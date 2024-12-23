How an unlikely Bavarian village became the Christmas capital of Washington state

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — Freshly baked pretzels, shining tree lights and sleds in the snow lend a ruddy warmth to an unlikely collection of Bavarian-themed chalets in the mountains of Washington state. Decades ago, the town of Leavenworth was a near ghost town, one of the poorest parts of the Pacific Northwest. The mines and the sawmill had closed, and even the railroad left. That’s when desperate business owners took a serious gamble — reinventing the community in the vision of an alpine village. More than half a century later, the result brings tourists from near and far — especially during the holidays, when Leavenworth takes on the flavor of a German Christmas market.

