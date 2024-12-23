John Mulaney is back on Broadway in sweet ‘All In’ with some starry friends

NEW YORK (AP) — John Mulaney’s second trip to Broadway took little convincing. He didn’t even need to look at the script before signing on. What Mulaney signed up for was “All In: Comedy About Love,” a stage adaptation of his friend Simon Rich’s short stories that is charming Broadway audiences this winter with a starry cast. Says Mulaney: “It’s very fun to take it off the page.” Joining Mulaney is Renée Elise Goldsberry, Richard Kind and Fred Armisen. They’ll eventually be replaced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon, Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll, Tim Meadows, Chloe Fineman, Andrew Rannells, David Cross, Annaleigh Ashford and Hank Azaria.

