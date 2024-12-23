Judge reinstates Ecuador’s vice president after deeming her suspension unconstitutional

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — An Ecuadorian judge has reinstated Vice President Verónica Abad to her role and lifted the five-month suspension imposed against her by the Ministry of Labor for allegedly abandoning her duties. The judge on Monday ruled the sanction unconstitutional. It’s the latest twist in a feud between Abad and President Daniel Noboa whose origins are unknown. Abad’s fate is important for Noboa’s reelection strategy. He will have to request a leave of absence next month to be able to campaign ahead of February’s election. In his absence, Abad, as vice president, would take over his job.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.