Keeping pets safe during the holidays, what you need to know to avoid a costly vet trip

The holidays can be fun for the entire family, but if you aren't careful, they could turn dangerous quickly, especially for our furry friends.

During the holidays, pets are exposed to a variety of factors they don't typically experience on a daily basis. Those situations can lead to stress and anxiety for some pets, and in some cases, a trip to an emergency clinic.

Your dog’s stress levels may not be considered a life-threatening hazard, but it can create an unpleasant or potentially dangerous situation if it isn’t properly addressed. In fact, stress & anxiety can cause health problems for your pet. That's why experts say it's important you create a safe environment for your four-legged friend.

One of the best things you can do for your pet before the festivities start is create a “safe space” in your home. You can do this by creating an escape from the hustle and bustle, and it must be in a separate room from the activity. Good places including your bedroom or washroom, especially if your pet is used to sleeping in your bedroom, a guest room, an office, or even a quiet hallway. Use a crate, safety gate, or exercise pen to keep your pet safely contained in this space. Include some of their favorite things like blankets, toys, and treats.

It's also important to remember that our pets can't eat everything that humans can. And even more important, is that animals can't always tell the difference between things that are edible and not. Several plants used for typical Christmas decorations are actually toxic to cats and dogs.

Things that can be toxic to pets include:

Tinsel

Poinsettias

Holly

Mistletoe

Lillies

Chocolate

Onions