Man dies in custody at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside

Published 10:43 PM

An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died in custody on Sunday.

39-year-old Anthony Wayne Brooks of Riverside was found unresponsive in his cell. Life saving measures were performed by jail medical personnel until paramedics arrived, but Brooks was later pronounced dead.

Riverside Sheriff's Office Corrections Central Investigation Unit is investigating the matter and they say at this time there were no signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

Cynthia White

