Myles Turner hits late 3-pointer, scores 23 as Pacers beat Warriors 111-105

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Myles Turner made a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 16 seconds left and had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Pascal Siakam added 20 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State Warriors 111-105 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Jonathan Kuminga came off the bench to contribute 26 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors on a cold night by Stephen Curry. Curry finished with 10 points on 2-for-13 shooting, missing his initial five tries before hitting a 3-pointer for his first field goal with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He missed a 3 for the lead with 47 seconds left.

Indiana has won six of seven overall, completing a winning back-to-back after a 122-95 road rout of the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Curry didn’t even have his first attempt until the 10:35 mark of the second quarter and his first points on a pair of free throws at 9:51.

The Warriors honored baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson with a moment of silence and photo on the big screen three days after the former Oakland Athletics star died at age 65.

Pacers: Indiana is the only team with a perfect record at 5-year-old Chase Center (6-0).

Warriors: G Gary Payton II missed his first game of the season because of a bruised left calf, leaving Buddy Hield as the lone Warrior to play in every contest. … Moses Moody returned from a four-game absence with a left knee injury.

Golden State successfully challenged a foul call against Draymond Green — what would have been his third personal — with 7:29 left in the second quarter as replay review showed the foul actually was by Andrew Wiggins.

The Warriors’ bench kept them in it with 53 points, 13 of those from Hield against his former team.

The Warriors host LeBron James — playing in his NBA-record 19th Christmas Day game — and the Lakers on Wednesday, while the Pacers return home to face the Thunder on Thursday.

